Stuff We Love: Show Off Your Flowers In Alexander Wang

Alexander Wang, known for his sleek sportswear and model off-duty aesthetic has recently debuted a line of functional “Objects,” from black leather coasters to yoga mats to very cool architectural vases that can be arranged together in any formation you please.

They make an edgy windowsill accessory or the perfect statement centerpiece for a dining room or coffee table, so stock up on a set (or two). Even better: the black and brass vases match the color scheme of every other item in the Objects collection, so if you decide to introduce the matte black ashtray, candle holders, or croc embossed memento box into your home, they’ll work together effortlessly.

Alexander Wang Vase Set, $130 for two; available at alexanderwang.com.

