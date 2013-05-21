Stuff We Love: Now You Can Shop Bergdorf Goodman 24/7

We’ll be the first to admit it—Bergdorf Goodman is our version of mecca. Something tells us we aren’t alone when it comes to dreaming about the famed department store’s selection of Manolo Blahnik pumps, Lanvin cocktail frocks and Céline bags. Which is why we couldn’t be more delighted to learn about the new added bonus that The Mark hotel on the Upper East Side of New York City is offering guests.

In need of that last minute gown for a gala? Beginning May 21, the concierge at The Mark will have a private line to the director of personal shopping at Bergdorf Goodman, allowing guests of the hotel to shop 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Another perk? Guests will also benefit from complimentary messenger services (because hauling around bags is so passé).

We wouldn’t blame anyone who decides to check into The Mark permanently.

For more information visit themarkhotel.com.