Stuff We Love: Sarah Jessica Parker Unveils New Hallmark Collection

“Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker is no rookie when it comes to collaborations: she’s currently working with Manolo Blahnik CEO George Malkemus on a shoe collection, has released several fragrances, and designed a clothing line. Her latest project? A range of cards, stationary, and gift wrapping supplies for Hallmark inspired by her “love of the written word.”

According to Parker: “My daughters write thank you notes, and they’re just learning to read and be able to spell,” so clearly this is a woman who values handwritten notes.

Expect pretty floral prints, bright colors, and other girly accents—perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Sarah Jessica Parker for Hallmark, available in store only.

