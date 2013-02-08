Stuff We Love: Salvatore Ferragamo Is Spreading Its Love Wings

With Valentine’s Day looming, Salvatore Ferragamo has released a new interactive video “On Love’s Wings” celebrating a new love themed limited-edition jewelry collection. The animated video (watch it below) features sweethearts in Florence and viewers get to pick how their story ends. If only real life was like this.

In case you are one of the tardy few still looking for a great V-Day gift scoop up one of the limited-edition bracelets from the collection for that special someone in your life and earn some serious brownie points in the process.

Salvatore Ferragamo bracelet in sterling silver and red woven leather, $195 and Salvatore Ferragamo bracelet in sterling silver and black woven leather, $250, available at salvatoreferragamo.com.

