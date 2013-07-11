Stuff We Love: Royal Wardrobes On Display At Kensington Palace

The world will be forever be fascinated by the way that royalty dresses and thanks to Fashion Rules—a new exhibition at London’s Kensington Palace—you can now get an up-close peek. The exhibit is showcasing twenty-one gowns once worn by Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret, and Princess Diana. Key pieces on display include a gold caftan and turban worn by Princess Margaret for a party in Mustique, five gowns worn by the Queen in the fifties, and several Bruce Oldfield looks designed for Princess Diana.

The best part? The exhibit allows you to ask the question that we all love to ask, who wore it best?

Fashion Rules is open now through the summer of 2015 at Kensington Palace in London. For more information visit hrp.org.uk.