Stuff We Love: The Rolls Royce Wraith Has Arrived

Rolls Royce Wraith is the fastest and most powerful Rolls Royce ever produced (the car goes from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds). But that is not why it is making the news. Now that is because of the Wraith’s eight-speed automatic transmission, which is linked to a GPS receiver. Here’s how it works: The car uses satellites to constantly determine what road you’re driving on and what the conditions on the road are. It then uses this data to anticipate how and when to shift gears. Other amenities that the car boasts include a headliner full of 1,340 fiber optic lights to simulate the night sky, a touch-sensitive pad used to control the car’s information screen, and a navigation system that gathers and compile real-time traffic data from cellphones in other cars and taxis. It then uses this data to update your travel route every three minutes.

All in all, the car’s $320,000 sticker price isn’t seeming so bad. Watch the brand’s video on the car to get a sense of its cool luxe appeal.



For more information visit rolls-roycemotorcars.com.