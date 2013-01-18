Stuff We Love: Rolls-Royce Gets Even More Luxe

Believe it or not Rolls-Royce just got a whole lot more luxe. The company is set to release a special collection of cars this year conceived and designed by the Rolls-Royce bespoke team. It is Rolls-Royce’s 108 year anniversary and naturally the company has to celebrate.

The very special and undoubtedly very expensive vehicles will hit the market this year and will showcase the British automaker’s leather, paint, and woodwork adding special elements to the Phantom and Ghost models.

We’ll come right out and say it—we can’t wait to see what special detailing Rolls comes up with.

For more information visit rolls-roycemotorcars.com