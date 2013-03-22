Stuff We Love: Rolls Royce Exhibit On View In Munich

In honor of Sir Henry Royce’s 150th birthday a massive Rolls-Royce exhibit called “Strive For Perfection” is now at view at the BMW Museum in Munich. The exhibit is spread over five floors and tells the story of the brand’s incredible history

The exhibition is packed with some of the most important cars the company has produced over the past 105 years including the 1926 Rolls-Royce 10EX which Sir Henry Royce engineered and drove himself. Cars in the exhibit span from 1907 to 2012 and it includes 15 cars.

Prepare for a serious case of car lusting when you visit.