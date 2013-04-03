The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Jamie Chung on her biggest fashion splurges. [StyleCaster]
Jay-Z opening a sports management company. [The New York Times]
Is it a laptop, is it a tablet? [The Wall Street Journal]
Healthy fast food? [The New York Times]
How Rolex runs on autopilot. [Ad Week]
The tulip bubble. [Business Insider]
An exclusive brawl inside an elite NYC club. [Vanity Fair]
How to make Dave Arnold’s Corsair. [Eater]
From working farm, to luxury home. [AOL]
Now you can lease a Tesla. [Forbes.com]
The Vivant’s Top 10: How Rolex Runs on AutoPilot and Jay-Z the Sports Manager?
