Stuff We Love: Take a Road Trip This Summer In This $3.1 Million Mobile Home

Spending the summer road tripping in a RV with the entire family is an American tradition for the ages. That tradition just got a whole lot more enticing thanks the world’s most expensive mobile home which has gone up for sale.

The space-age eleMMent Palazzo comes complete with a colossal master bedroom, 40-inch TV, on-board bar, fireplace, and even its own rooftop terrace.

But the most impressive amenity is the Sky Lounge. At the press of a button the 40 foot home transforms into a personal retreat with pop up cocktail bar, underfloor heating, and marble lighting.

Buyers get a choice of buying the RV in either white or gold (honestly, is there even a question, go for the gold).

The RV costs a whopping $3.1 million and is up for sale in Dubai.