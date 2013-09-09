Stuff We Love: Rick Owens Debuts a Furniture Collection

Fashion designer Rick Owens may be best known for creating the most perfect leather jackets, but he is branching out in a big way, diving into furniture. Owens first exhibited his furniture’ designs, back in 2010, on a small scale. Now, he has a new show, ‘Prehistoric’, opening at Carpenters Workshop Gallery in London.

The seven piece collection in classic Owens style is just white and black and has been made using interesting materials like ox bone, petrified wood, and painted plywood.

The chairs, a dining table, couch, daybed, and an enormous screen, has been produced entirely by Italian craftsman.

We wouldn’t be surprised in the least to see Kanye West scoop up the entire collection.

For more information visit carpentersworkshopgallery.com.