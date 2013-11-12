Stuff We Love: Restoration Hardware Branches Into Art

Restoration Hardware is getting into the art game in a big big way. The multi-million dollar home goods chain has just opened a six-story, 28,000-square foot space in the heart of New York’s Chelsea gallery district. And massive undertaking doesn’t even begin to describe it.

The RH Contemporary gallery launched with a new arts journal, an online gallery, and an artist-in-residence program, along with five separate feature shows from emerging artists Samantha Thomas, Natasha Wheat, Peter Demos, Toby Christian, and Nathan Baker. Stay tuned for a RH Contemporary to open in Los Angeles. And we can’t wait to see how, if at all, the gallery will impact the selection at Restoration Hardware stores around the country.

RH Contemporary is located at 437 W. 16th St. in New York.