Stuff We Love: Now You Rent Your Very Own Airstream

Airstream’s are totally having a moment, and lucky for you now you can rent one, and take that cross country trip you’ve always fantasized about. Airstream 2 Go is the brand’s first rental operation in its 82 year history.

And with your Airstream you’ll get some seriously luxe amenities to go along with it. Each camper comes fully equipped with 650-thread-count linens, a flat-panel TV, and a Weber grill. Off The Beaten Path, the company’s travel planning partner, will even arrange custom itineraries for you.

We can picture our vacation now: Yosemite Park, some kobe burgers on the grill, and curled up in our 650-thread-count sheets.

For more information visit airstream2go.com.