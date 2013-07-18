Stuff We Love: Get Ready for the World’s Most Expensive Whiskey

Get ready to drink up on the world’s most expensive whiskey. The Dalmore Paterson Collection—consisting of 12 bottles—tasted and selected by Richard Paterson the master distiller of The Dalmore, from some of the rarest, oldest, and most valuable stock in the world, is now on sale in the newly refurbished Fine Spirits Room at London’s Harrods.

The whiskies date from between 1926 up to the 1990s, and each of the twelve expressions is presented in a hand crafted crystal decanter, produced by Glencairn, one of the world’s leading crystal houses. Luxury jeweller Hamilton & Inches crafted and hand engraved the silver that adorns each bottle.

The collection is housed in a bespoke wooden cabinet, created by, Gavin Robertson,which took more than 700 hours of design and handwork.

The cost? A cool $1.3 million. Hey, we never said drinking the finest whiskey in the world would be cheap.