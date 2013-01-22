Stuff We Love: Raf Simons Collaborates With Adidas

Raf Simons has a lot going on these days. Not only did the designer just show his second Christian Dior Haute Couture collection in Paris, he is debuting a line of sneakers with Adidas. There are five models in three colorways in the collaboration, which takes its cues from classic Adidas footwear.

The collection made its debut during Raf Simons’ Fall 2013 menswear show during Paris fashion week, and will be available beginning in July.

Considering that everyone wants a piece of Raf these days, these sneakers are sure to be a hit.

For more information visit adidas.com.