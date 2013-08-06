Stuff We Love: Take a Private Jet To Burning Man

Burning Man, a week long event held in the Black Rock Desert in northern Nevada beginning the last week of August describes itself as an “experiment in community, art, radical self-expression, and radical self-reliance.” In other words, this is counter culture at its finest—in the middle of the dessert. But how counter culture can you really consider yourself if your du jour transportation method to and from is a private jet? Yes, you aren’t allowed to drive a car while at Burning Man (one of the festival’s rules), but you can actually take a helicopter or private jet there. By the way, this is how Anne Hathaway has stayed under the radar on her various trips to Burning Man.

Our top pick for those looking to fly into Burning Man in luxury is Advantage Flight Solutions, now in its eighth year of flying to Burning Man. Services include a BRC Air Shuttle service between Reno and Black Rock City as well as nonstop regional services from the Bay Area, Southern California, Las Vegas, the Pacific Northwest, and Utah/Colorado. Flying from Reno to Burning Man will cost $1,370 and up to charter the whole air craft, but you better believe that A-listers flying direct from Los Angeles are spending much more.

