Stuff We Love: A New Private Club For Techies Arrives in San Francisco

So you are a new tech millionaire who just sold an app to Yahoo! for $10 million? You can’t just go to any old bar anymore to hang-out. Lucky for you, The Battery has just arrived on the San Francisco scene as an answer to your prayers. The 50,000 square foot, 4-story private club includes four bars as well as a fine dining restaurant, 3,000 bottle wine cellar, library, game room, 14 luxury hotel suites, a fitness club, and naturally, a 20-person hot-tub.

The club is the brainchild of Michael and Xochi Birch, who sold the social networking site Bebo to AOL for $850 million in 2008. Yes, you could say the duo made a killing, and is now ready to have some fun.

Expect the hot tech crowd in San Francisco to clamor for a membership here.

For more information visit thebatterysf.com.

