Stuff We Love: Princess Diana’s Midnight-Blue Gown Worn To Dance With John Travolta Up For Auction

Princess Diana visited the White House in November 1985, and stole the show when she took to the dance floor with John Travolta wearing a midnight blue velvet gown and sapphire and diamond choker. Now that dress is set to hit the auction block on March 19. Kerry Taylor Auctions is auctioning off the gown which is expected to fetch between $300,000-$450,000 along with Diana’s Catherine Walker Mughal inspired dress and a velvet gown she wore to a Vanity Fair shoot in 1997.

For more information visit kerrytaylorauctions.com.