Stuff We Love: Prada’s New Luxury Yacht to Compete in America’s Cup

Designer Miuccia Prada and her husband Patrizio Bertelli have purchased a new luxury yacht that will compete in America’s Cup in San Francisco in 2013. The investment reportedly cost $53 million, so clearly the couple have a serious love of the sport. The Prada-sponsored 22-foot maxi catamaran took 300 workers a total of 52,000 hours to create.

The latest addition to Bertelli’s Luna Rossa sailing team was officially launched in Auckland, New Zealand, last week.

We can’t wait to see how the boat does come September. We can say this—we are always Team Prada.