Stuff We Love: The Plumen 002 Is the Most Elegant Lightbulb Out There



Let’s face it, there aren’t many design options out there when it comes to lights bulbs. That began to change in 2010 when the Plumen 001 was introduced as the world’s first low-energy, designer bulb. And now, Plumen is debuting a new bulb, the Plumen 002—a dimmer and more compact fluorescent bulb for spaces where softer light works better.

Plumen collaborated with Texan neon sculptor Tony Greer, on the bulbs, which are pretty magnificent as far as light bulbs go.

Pledge $30 at Kickstarter to get one of the first bulbs off the production line.

MORE:

10 In Season Winter Fruits and Vegetables You Should Be Eating Now

Amber Valletta’s Favorite Recipe: Shrimp With Spaghetti