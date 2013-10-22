Stuff We Love: The Perfect Pink Couch

The fall fashion runways were awash in petal pink, which gave us pink on the brain. Yes, it is entirely possible to not only dress in pink, but also to decorate in pink, without drawing comparisons to Barbie.

We are completely smitten with CB2’s Rue Petal Apartment sofa, which was designed by Jannis Ellenberger especially for small spaces. Girly, just a tad Parisian, and utterly chic, we are planning an update to our living room around it. The best part? The price is right! Seriously, is this not the perfect pink couch?

CB2 Rue Petal Apartment Sofa, $999, cb2.com.

