Stuff We Love: Make the Perfect Bloody Mary the Easy Way

Bartenders are cultish about what spices they’ll use in their cocktails. Take Jim Meehan, the Managing Partner of New York City’s PDT (Please Don’t Tell) lounge. He regularly uses ingredients from Lior Lev Sercarz’s biscuit and spice shop La Boîte à Epice for glass rims and garnish.

Both Meehan and Sercarz, it turns out, are fans of the Bloody Mary, and have since collaborated on La Boîte à Epice Bloody Mary Spices—four new mixes complete with detailed recipes (so you can’t possibly screw it up). Now we just need some French toast and eggs to complete the perfect breakfast lineup.

