Stuff We Love: Paul Sevigny Is Back In NYC With Paul’s Baby Grand

Paul Sevigny’s New York City club Beatrice Inn, which opened in 2006, became something of legend during its tenure. A trip to Beatrice meant you were probably going to run into a Olsen, or at the very least Lindsay Lohan, that is if you could make it past the doorman. Since the spot shuttered due in large part to complaints from its West Village neighbors, Sevigny tried his hand at Kenmare, a restaurant and lounge hybrid, that never quite took off. The DJ and nightlife guru is now back with his latest venture Paul’s Baby Grand, tucked in the back of the Tribeca Grand Hotel.

Waiters serve drinks on silver trays and cell phones are strictly prohibited. Sevigny’s sister Chloë (yes, that Chloe) created uniforms for the staff and the New York artist Josh Smith created paintings for the walls. We are already digging the floral wallpaper and the very cool chandeliers.

Yes, this is going to be a tough door to get past, but we think it is at the very least worth a try.

Paul’s Baby Grand, 2 Avenue of the Americas, New York City