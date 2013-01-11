Stuff We Love: Pasta That Costs More Than Christian Louboutins

Bice restaurant in New York City (famed for its power lunch scene) has just debuted a pasta dish that costs a whopping $2,103. The dish consists of homemade tagliolini pasta topped with two pounds of lobster and black truffles and arrives on a gold-leaf plate which diners get to take home after their meal.

Chef Silverio Chavez of Bice told the Daily Mail: “It’s going to melt in your mouth, the lobster is fresh and tender and all of the flavors work so well together… my mouth is watering thinking about it.”

Reportedly five people have already ordered the dish since it arrived on the menu.

Since we measure everything in the cost of Christian Louboutins we decided to break down just how much this dish costs in comparison to a pair of the designer’s shoes. You could actually buy three pairs of Christian Louboutin’s classic Pigalle pumps (which retail for $625) and still have money to spare for the price of this pasta. We hope its worth it.

For more information visit bicenewyork.com.