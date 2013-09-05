Stuff We Love: Andre Saraiva Freshens Up the Orangina Bottle

Popular French soda company Orangina has teamed up with the cult graffiti artist, club owner, and all around bon vivant, Andre Saraiva (also known as Monsieur A) on a special limited-edition bottle. Saraiva, who has exhibited works in museums from the Grand Palais in Paris to MoCA in Los Angeles updated the classic orange bottle with his signature stamp.

The coveted bottles are being sold exclusively at the very trendy concept store Colette in Paris. Luckily for those not headed to the City of Light anytime soon, the collector’s box can also be purchased online. For a mere 25 euros (or about 30 U.S. dollars) you can purchase a beautifully decorated box set, which includes the bottle of Orangina and a custom bottle opener also designed by the artist.

We’ll drink to that!

For more information visit colette.fr.