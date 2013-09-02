Stuff We Love: We Are Obsessing Over This Vintage Bar Cart

If there is one home decor item that we are seriously lusting after at the moment it is a bar cart. And when we laid eyes on this vintage Hollywood Regency brass tea cart that dates from the mid-1900s we knew we had found the one. It features over sized wheels, reeded handle, and glass serving surfaces.

This is modernism at its best and this piece would go perfectly in any home (and by any home we mean ours). We can just imagine stocking it with our favorite decanter, and our favorite scotch and vodka and inviting folks over for casual martinis, which we can then whip up from our oh-so-fabulous bar cart. Isn’t that the dream?

Vintage Italian Hollywood Regency Solid Brass & Gold Flecks Black Glass Tea Cart, $1,600, 1stdibs.com.