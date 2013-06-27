Stuff We Love: The Mercedes-Benz Of Yachts



So you love driving around town in your Mercedes-Benz? Now you can motor around the ocean in a Mercedes too. Mercedes-Benz Style has collaborated with UK-based Silver Arrows Marine to create a motor yacht, the 46-foot Granturismo. The car brand was heavily involved in selecting the yacht’s exterior and interior materials and color combinations, so you can rest assured you’ll be yachting in style. The boat is the perfect size for day trips and overnights.

This isn’t the first time that Mercedes has tried its hand at a boat. The automaker teamed up with Cigarette Racing on an AMG-inspired custom racing boat in 2010.

For more information visit daimler.com.