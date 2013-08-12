Stuff We Love: McDonald’s In Japan Now Selling Truffle Burgers

McDonald’s and high end cuisine usually don’t go hand in hand, but that is changing thanks to some new offerings at the fast food chain in Japan. The chain has unveiled the Quarter Pounder Jewelry series of premium high-class burgers, each costing 1,000 yen (or $9.93).

So what makes these burgers so expensive? The Gold Ring includes thickly sliced pineapple and bacon, Monterey jack cheese, and barbecue sauce. Then there is the Ruby Spark which is comprised of five slices of chorizo, avocado, and pepper jack cheese. The piece de resistance is the Black Diamond which includes black truffle sauce, grilled mushrooms, and onions. Is your mouth watering yet? The real question is when are these burgers going to be rolled out to everyone? We are ready!