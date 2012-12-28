Stuff We Love: McClaren Bespoke Luggage

So you splurged on a 2013 McLaren Mp4-12C Spider, that cost you just over $300,000? You can’t just throw any old luggage in the trunk, you are going to clearly need special luggage. With that in mind McLaren has developed bespoke luggage.

Made from an exclusive carbon fiber outer material, with carbon fibre handles and silver or McLaren orange detail stitching, the luggage set which is available in 3-sizes has been especially designed to fit perfectly in the trunk of the MP4-12C. The lining is finished with “Space Fabric” which is used to upholster the seats in the 12C.

Road tripping has never been so chic.

For more information visit mclarenautomative.com.



