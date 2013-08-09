Stuff We Love: Match Your Bike To Your Nail Polish

Forget that Citibike, now there is a much luxe option to consider. Makeup brand FACE Stockholm has teamed up with cult Sweedish bike brand Skeppshult on a collection of bikes. The bikes have been painted to match six Face Stockholm nail polishes including No.125, a warm taupe, No. 100, a milky violet, and others. Each bike will of course come with its matching bottle of polish.

“We learn to bike really early in Sweden,” says Martina Arfwidson, the President of Face Stockholm on the why the collaboration makes perfect sense. “When I was growing up in Stockholm it was the only way to get around.”

Not only are the bikes chicly painted, they also come with a leather seat and accessories made by Brooks in England. It is no wonder that Skeppshult has long been regarded as the Rolls-Royce of bikes.

The bikes cost $1,795. For more information visit skeppshult.com.