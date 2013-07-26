Stuff We Love: Massages On-Demand Thanks To New App

Everyone’s life is about to get a heck of a lot more relaxing. Enter Zeel Massage On Demand, which lets you order a licensed massage therapist to come to your door with merely an hour’s notice between 8 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Here’s how it works. You download the app on iTunes. Then you pick your massage type–either swedish or deep tissue and whether or not your prefer a male or female therapist, and the time you desire. Then the Zeel massage therapist (that is licensed, insured, and individually vetted by Zeel) will pop-up along with the price. You have up to 10 minutes after the confirmation to cancel without accruing a cost (but seriously, why would you do that). Voila, the massage therapist will arrive to you. So far the service is available in New York City and the Hamptons.

Just think of all the possibilities! Stressed at work? Call is a masseuse last minute. Sick of hanging out with your in-laws visit? Take a massage sojourn.

For more information visit zeel.com.