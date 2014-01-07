Stuff We Love: Marc Newson On Display at The Philadelphia Museum of Art

Few designers working today have had quite the impact of Marc Newson, known for experimenting with materials, and for his work that bridges the gap between what is sculptural and functional.

Lucky for all of us Newson buffs out there, the Australian-born superstar is currently the subject of his first U.S. museum survey, at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, entitled “Marc Newson: At Home.” Enter into the exhibit and you’ll step into a houselike setting highlighting Newson’s domestic creations—among them a rapid-prototyped dish rack, modular bunk beds, and one of his iconic Lockheed Lounge chairs.

It is on display through April 20, so be sure to check it out while you can.

For more information visit philamuseum.org.

