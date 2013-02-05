Stuff We Love: Manolo Blahnik Collaborates With Madeline Weinrib

Madeline Weinrib, granddaughter of ABC Carpet & Home founder Max Weinrib, is famous in her own right for her signature textiles including a ikat print known as the Daphne. Weinrib created the textile in collaboration with artisans in Uzbekistan honoring traditional techniques.

Now, Weinrib is putting her textiles to fashionable use, pairing with Manolo Blahnik. Her Uzbeki ikat and Indian block print textiles will appear on Blahnik’s signature flat thong sandal, a strappy wedge, a pump. and a smoking slipper.

We were looking for another reason to buy our next pair of Manolos and now we have it.

Manolo Blahnik featuring Madeline Weinrib BB pump, $645, manoloblahnik.com.