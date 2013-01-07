Stuff We Love: A Luxury Watch Made From Nespresso Cups

Boutique watch brand Blancier has taken a new approach to watch making. For its latest timepiece the brand is offering a hand-wound mechanical timepiece with dials made using crushed aluminum Nespresso caps. The watch also comes along with a booklet and three Nespresso capsules. Each of the watches will be different, and there are different color variations on offer (remember that Nespresso capsules come in different colors).

Instead of touting the term recycling, Blancier is calling the watch “upcycling.” Considering that it carries a price of $800, we would have to agree.

For more information visit Blancier.com.