Stuff We Love: A Luxury Hostel Opens In Reykjavik

The newly opened Hlemmur Square hotel in Reykjavik, Iceland is redefining the high-low hotel experience. There are 26 shared hostel-style rooms available for as little as $20 per night, along with 18 private rooms that cost as much as $180 per night.

The hostel suites are especially unique for budget lodging. Expect duvet-covered beds, complimentary local telephone calls, and even room service. The private rooms meanwhile come complete with oak parquet floors, black-and-white photographs of Old Reykjavik, beds with Lissadell linens, and stunning, city views.

Hlemmur Square, Laugavegur 105, 105 Reykjavik, hlemmursquare.com.