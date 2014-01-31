Stuff We Love: Say I Love You With Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari’s Valentine’s Day Mug

Get literal with artists Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari’s Valentine’s Day mug. Illustrated with a knife, bloody anatomically correct heart, and horseshoe, this cheeky mug is just the sort of thing you’d expect from the creators of provocative magazine Toilet Paper.

If you’re so inclined, complete the set with a matching plate of the same design. Other offerings from the design duo: tablecloths featuring filleted fish and insect-adorned food, and tableware printed with a bar of bitten soap, a toilet plunger, and severed fingers. Hopefully your special someone has a sense of humor.

Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari: I Love You Mug, $20, available at the MoMA Design Store.

MORE:

Top Chefs’ Tips On What Food To Serve For the Super Bowl

Stuff We Love: The NoMad’s Secret Drinking Cards