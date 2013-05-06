Stuff We Love: Loewe Launches “Tales From Spain”

Spanish luxury brand Loewe has been around since 1846, and under the creative direction of Stuart Vevers since 2009, whose main aim has been to modernize the brand. One of his recent moves is a capsule collection called “Tales of Spain,” featuring references to the brand’s iconic past.

The collection will include patterns on handbags, scarves and other accessories (even temporary tattoos) interpreted from Mantón de Manila, a richly patterned hand-embroidered shawl featuring bird and flower motifs from the 18th century and Loewe’s Mariposas or butterfly print, a major hit for the brand in the 1980s.

Taking a page from the very successful Kenzo playbook, there will even be a Loewe sweatshirt when the collection hits shelves in May.

For more information visit loewe.com.