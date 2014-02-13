Stuff We Love: Liquor Delivered Right To Your Doorstep

In the mood for a martini but don’t have any gin? There’s an app for that. Place an order at your local liquor store with Minibar, a free iPhone app, and have your spirit of choice delivered within an hour. Currently, the app only caters to Manhattan and Brooklyn but founders Lara Crystal and Lindsey Andrews plan to expand to other boroughs soon.

There is a $25 order minimum and users are expected to tip the deliveryman, but Minibar doesn’t charge a delivery fee—and makes catering a last-minute party or unexpected guests a breeze. Plus, who wants to go out to the liquor store in a polar vortex?

Minibar Delivery, free; available on iTunes.

