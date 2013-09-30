Stuff We Love: Learn How To Cook Like Portland’s Best Chef



Portland has emerged in the last few years as one of the foodie capitals of America, renowned for its farm-to-table attitude towards cooking. Now, whether you live in Portland or not, you can cook like you do thanks to “Le Pigeon: Cooking at the Dirty Bird”, the new cookbook by two-time James Beard Award-winning chef Gabriel Rucker.

All of Chef Rucker’s best dishes are here from bone-marrow-and-caramelized-onion sandwiches to rabbit spanakopita. Here’s what we can’t wait to make at home: A carbonara that swaps in silky leeks for the pasta, a dish of radishes and butter, elevated with briny caviar, and the “Le Bunk” sandwich—a juicy combo of hot-sauce-slicked pork chop and kale slaw that Chef Rucker created in collaboration with Tommy Habetz (renowned in Portland for his sandwiches).



“Le Pigeon: Cooking at the Dirty Bird”, $25.99, amazon.com.