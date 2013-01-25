Stuff We Love: Ladurée Debuts Chocolate Only Boutique

Guard your waistlines. Ladurée, renowned the world over for its macaroons has just debuted its first chocolate only store in Paris near the Tuileries Gardens. The store, Les Marquis de Ladurée, takes its cues from 18th century chocolate boutiques. Expect truffles flavored with wine spices, chocolate covered cookies, and even chocolate yuzu macaroons. The store decor is just as opulent as the offerings and includes Murano chandeliers, stucco ceilings, and Italian white marble counters.

For more information on Les Marquis de Ladurée visit laduree.fr.