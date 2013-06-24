Stuff We Love: The Kokomo Is the World’s Largest (and Most Luxe) Sailing Yacht

Flashy motor yachts aren’t for everyone. For some, the classic image of a sailing yacht is nothing short of perfect. But that doesn’t mean having to substitute on luxury. Enter The Kokomo.



Built in 2010 and measuring 191 feet long, this boat glides effortlessly through the ocean, cruising at an average speed of 12.5 knots. With 3 double rooms and two twin bedrooms this yacht can easily accommodate 12 guests along with 10 crew members (someone has to bring you that Dom while you are lounging on the deck).



Up for sale for the price of $53 million, it includes a jacuzzi on the deck, multiple dining areas that are outside and inside, as well as gorgeous interior design (the master bedroom could easily be in a five-star hotel room).

For more information visit kokomo.com.au.

It’s Yacht Week on The Vivant! Get in on the action with us. Share your dream yacht with us tweeting a photo to @TheVivant using the hashtag #yachtweek.