Stuff We Love: Knoll’s Platner Lounge Chair Is an Icon

Something in the air is making us want to decorate our home like a space age time machine, which might why we are suddenly crushing on Knoll’s famous Platner Lounge Chairs. Created in 1966, the iconic pieces are created by welding hundreds of curved steel rods into circular frames.

Part sculpture, part furniture piece, the chairs have been heating up in the vintage re-sale market, but luckily Knoll continues to make the classic. We are seriously digging it in red.

Knoll Platner Lounge Chair, $5,297, knoll.com.