Stuff We Love: Every Kid’s Dream Is This Porsche Go-Kart



Porsche is known for its super high powered luxury cars with starting prices that hover in the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. Which is why car enthusiasts are getting seriously excited about the company’s latest addition to its range—the Porsche Driver’s Selection Go-Kart.

The go-kart features composite alloy wheels with inflatable tires, a sports seat, a handbrake, and a back-pedal coaster brake (in other words its a serious go-kart). According to the company it is safe for drivers five and over.

The best part? The price. The go-kart retails for $900, which means that drivers young and young and heart have a chance to finally drive a Porsche.