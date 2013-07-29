Stuff We Love: Karl Lagerfeld Designs a Hotel Pool In Monaco

Does Karl Lagerfeld ever sleep? Serious question. The style icon has just updated the pool at Monaco’s Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo, designing a constellation of lights for the pool floor with a backdrop installation inspired by The Iliad and The Odyssey. Working with toga-clad models, Lagerfeld shot a series of black-and-white tableaux that were then etched onto large glass panels. He didn’t stop there. He even decorated the new outdoor restaurant created by chef Joël Robuchon.

So what are you waiting for? Get to Monaco stat.

For more information visit metropole.com.