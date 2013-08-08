Stuff We Love: JetBlue Aims For Luxury Market With Sleeper Cabins

JetBlue historically has been known as a budget airline, but that is about to change. The airline has just unveiled a new sleeper-seat premium cabin that will seat 16 and include four suites with sliding privacy doors along with 12 more traditional business class seats.

All 16 seats will recline into full lie-flat beds measuring 6’8″, and the new cabin will come with perks including meals, amenity kits, and larger TV screens. Also in JetBlue’s publicly released mock-up of its new cabin there is a small area immediately behind the premium seats that’s labeled “secret” and many are speculating that it could be a stand-up bar.

JetBlue’s first premium cabins are expected to begin flying paying passengers sometime in the spring beginning with routes between JFK and Los Angeles and San Francisco and pricing is expected to be lower than traditional business class seats.

