Stuff We Love: Jenni Kayne Has a Opened a Lifestyle Store (And We Are Obsessed)

L.A.-based fashion designer Jenni Kayne chose the idyllic town of Montecito, California to house her first lifestyle shop, Jenni Kayne Home. The store, created in collaboration with architect Jeff Allsbrook, has been carefully curated by the too-chic for words Kayne, and includes everything from pantry staples to design books to tabletop pieces like handblown glass vases.

Besides home offerings, there is children’s clothing, wood toys, and various objets d’art in the store. And once you finish outfitting your home in Kayne’s meticulous style, you can head next door to her fashion boutique that stocks her women’s collection.

Jenni Kayne Home, 525 San Ysidro Road, Santa Barbara, California, jennikayne.com.