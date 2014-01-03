Stuff We Love: Jeff Koons Served On a Plate

For the person who has Jeff Koons on the brain, why not have Jeff Koons on the plate. We are utterly obsessed with the artist’s Benality Series created in collaboration with Bernardaud, which is almost to chic to eat on. Koons says of his inspiration, “I’ve always been intrigued by the porcelain, the financial as well sexual aspect of the material.” And there you have it. The real question is what to cook up to eat on these plates.

Jeff Koons Benality Series Set of 6 Dinner Plates and 6 Salad Plates, $1,120, bernardaud.fr.