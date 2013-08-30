Stuff We Love: Get Inspired By Interior Designer Tom Scheerer

When we think of classic American homes that we admire, the work of interior decorator Tom Scheerer usually comes to mind—which is why we couldn’t be more excited that a tome dedicated to his work—Tom Scheerer Decorates—makes its debut this month.

The book is divided into three sections: City, Country, and Tropics, and filled with tons of amazing interior inspiration from Scheerer’ East Hampton family home, to island retreats, to a Brooklyn Heights home that he helped to design.

No one does color and pattern quite as well as Scheerer. Also few interior designers manage to create classic and luxurious spaces with just the right amount of bohemian flavor.

Tom Scheerer Decorates by Mimi Read, $33, amazon.com.