Stuff We Love: The Ink-less Pen That Lasts (Almost) Forever

Leaky pens, no more! The Inkless Metal Pen features a metal alloy tip that deposits tiny amounts of metal onto the page as you write. The tip never needs to be replaced (and hardly ever sharpened), since it uses such minuscule amounts of the metal.

Even better? Unlike other pencils and pens, the Inkless Metal Pen never smudges, and won’t leave marks on your skin or clothes. Choose between sleek black, silver, and cherry wood finishes. You can even pick up a mini keychain version. Pen of the future? We think yes.

The Inkless Pen, $28; available at coolmaterial.com.

