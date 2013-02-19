Stuff We Love: Impressionism, Fashion, and Modernity Opens at The Metropolitan Museum of Art



It’s not everyday that an art exhibit spurs lines around the block, but that’s exactly what happened when “Impressionism, Fashion, and Modernity” went on display at Musée d’Orsay in Paris last year. The exhibit’s next stop is in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from February 26 to May 27.

The exhibit explores the role of fashion in the works of the Impressionists. Works by Monet, Renoir, Degas, and Tissot will be on display, alongside period costumes, accessories, fashion plates, photographs, and popular prints.

For more information on the exhibit visit metmuseum.org.